Assassination attempt of IFP councillor in KZN - 'a breeding ground for political hitmen'

Weak police intelligence capacity coupled with failure to successfully prosecute politicians behind the murder of their political rivals is complicating the war against political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

This is the sentiments of KZN violence monitor and researcher Mary de Haas who spoke to Sowetan in the aftermath of an attempted assassination of uKhahlamba municipal speaker Sthembiso Zulu late on Tuesday evening.

“Political killings in this province continue unabated because of the unwillingness and sometimes deliberate failure to arrest and successfully prosecute those who orchestrate these hits. The problem is further exacerbated by the weak intelligence services in the SAPS,” said De Haas.

She said the province was becoming a breeding ground for professional hitmen.

“These are often young men recruited from deep rural areas of the province. They view being hitmen as the only way to escape poverty and to make quick money.”