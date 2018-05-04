Student's 'killer' a social media fake

The alleged killer of a Mangosuthu University of Technology student is "a high-flying" activist with political links and a penchant for the finer things in life.

Thabani Mzolo, 23, allegedly shot dead Zolile Khumalo, a first year quantity surveying student from Eshowe, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday.

Mzolo used a Facebok profile under the name "Simkahle Kwandy Mnisi", where he posted pictures of luxury vehicles such as Range Rovers, Jaguars and Mercedes Benz and a double storey house.

However, Sowetan has established that the cars and the property belonged to his benefactor. The pictures have since been removed from his Facebook profile.

According to a source who asked not to be named, Mzolo was the recipient of a bursary from a well-off KZN businesswoman. The source said Mzolo used the luxuries in order to draw attention to himself.