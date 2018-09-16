The Inkatha Freedom Party wants a full inquiry into the killing of Zakhele Mazibuko‚ who was killed in an ambush on Saturday night. He was 44 years old.

The IFP said on Sunday afternoon that Mazibuko‚ its publicity secretary in the uThukela district‚ "was fatally gunned down in an ambush" between Estcourt and Colenso‚ shortly after leaving an IFP district meeting.

He worked as the Occupational and Health Manager at the uThukela district municipality.

Mazibuko‚ also known as Zakes‚ "was a committed and dedicated leader of the IFP who served the community with integrity"‚ said the statement issued by the party's national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa and district chair Mbuzeleni Mkhize.

"The IFP and the community of uThukela have been robbed by agents of darkness and enemies of peace of a hard-working servant of the people. We are indeed poorer because of this untimely loss.