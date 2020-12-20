Here's how to keep safe this festive season and avoid Covid-19 risks

Do you know which activities are best to duck this festive season?

In the midst of the country's second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, and to steady ourselves for the back to school and work environment that is just weeks away, the Solidarity Fund is rolling out a national media campaign.

“The best gift we can receive and give during this festive season, under the cloud of coronavirus, is the gift of caring for the safety of each other. Stop the spread,” said the fund.

“Although the economy, out of necessity, has opened up, the pandemic is still a part of our lives, and one that will be so for some time.”

December is the 10th month of SA’s fight against the coronavirus, another milestone since the country first went into one of the world's strictest lockdowns on March 27.