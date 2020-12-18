SIU raids North West municipality over PPE corruption

The SIU said it had evacuated the building.

“The SIU investigation at Matlosana municipality is focusing on the Covid-19 PPE procurement of or contracting for goods, works and services.”

The investigation also looked at the construction, refurbishment, leasing, occupation and use of immovable property during or in respect of the national state of disaster by or on behalf of the municipality.

In its investigation, the SIU is also looking at payments made in a manner that was:

not fair, competitive, transparent, equitable or cost-effective;

contrary to applicable legislation, manuals, guidelines, practice notes, circulars or instructions issued by the national or provincial Treasury;

conducted by or facilitated through the improper or unlawful conduct of employees or officials of the state institutions;, any other person or entity, to corruptly or unduly benefit themselves or any other person;

fraudulent, and any related unauthorised, irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the state institutions or the state.

TimesLIVE