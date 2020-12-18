Online delivery services Thuma Thina and ScooterTreats rare success stories during Covid-19 pandemic

Savvy entrepreneurs adapt to changing market needs

The Covid-19 pandemic sounded the death knell for many businesses, but for some entrepreneurs it has been an opportunity to come up with business ideas overnight.



One such business is Thuma Thina Delivers, a delivery business founded by siblings Mechile and Bianca Mvelase and their friend Simi Fihla...