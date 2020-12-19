SA surges past 900,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 8,700 in 24 hours

Mkhize reported on Friday that 8,725 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 901,538.

The new infections came from 40,751 tests, at a positivity rate of 21.4% — more than double the 10% positivity rate target the health department has previously cited.

Mkhize also reported 274 more Covid-19 related deaths since the release of Thursday's data. Of the latest deaths, 101 were in the Western Cape, 92 in the Eastern Cape, 56 in KwaZulu-Natal, 15 in Gauteng, six in the Free State and four in Mpumalanga.

This means there are now 24,285 confirmed deaths linked to the respiratory illness.

To date, 783,818 recoveries have been recorded.

