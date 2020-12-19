South Africa

Only 17 other countries have surpassed this grim milestone

SA surges past 900,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 8,700 in 24 hours

Only 17 other countries have surpassed this grim milestone

By TimesLIVE - 19 December 2020 - 09:10
SA officially recorded its 900,000th Covid-19 case, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Friday.
SA officially recorded its 900,000th Covid-19 case, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Friday.
Image: 123RF/perig76

SA had officially recorded its 900,000th Covid-19 case, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Friday.

Only 17 other countries have surpassed this grim milestone.

Mkhize reported on Friday that 8,725 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 901,538.

The new infections came from 40,751 tests, at a positivity rate of 21.4% — more than double the 10% positivity rate target the health department has previously cited.

Mkhize also reported 274 more Covid-19 related deaths since the release of Thursday's data. Of the latest deaths, 101 were in the Western Cape, 92 in the Eastern Cape, 56 in KwaZulu-Natal, 15 in Gauteng, six in the Free State and four in Mpumalanga.

This means there are now 24,285 confirmed deaths linked to the respiratory illness.

To date, 783,818 recoveries have been recorded.

TimesLIVE

Tshwane acting city manager tests positive for Covid-19

Tshwane acting city manager Mmaseabata Mutlaneng and the group head in the city manager’s office, Msizi Myeza, have contracted Covid-19.
News
21 hours ago

CSA confirms Covid-19 results of two Proteas players have returned positive

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed that results of two unnamed members of the Proteas team have returned positive for Covid-19.
Sport
18 hours ago

24,000 have now died from Covid-19 in SA, with 9,100 new cases in 24 hours

SA has now conducted more than 6-million Covid-19 tests, with 892,813 of them coming back positive.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X