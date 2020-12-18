South Africa

Tshwane acting city manager tests positive for Covid-19

By TimesLIVE - 18 December 2020 - 14:15
Two senior officials in Tshwane have contracted Covid-19. File image
Two senior officials in Tshwane have contracted Covid-19. File image
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

Tshwane acting city manager Mmaseabata Mutlaneng and the group head in the city manager’s office, Msizi Myeza, have contracted Covid-19.

Both Mutlaneng and Myeza are self-isolating at their respective homes and are responding well to treatment, the city said in a statement on Friday.

“They are confident that they’ll return to full fitness soon,” it added.

Mutlaneng implored the city’s employees and residents of the capital city to strictly adhere to Covid-19 protocols and prevent the spread of the pandemic, especially now that the country is in the grip of the second wave.

“We need to destigmatise this disease and speak openly about it with a view to encouraging those who have tested positive that they too can conquer it,” she said.

“Some of our colleagues that tested positive previously came back stronger than ever before.

“Let’s continue to practise the golden rules of regularly washing our hands, wearing face cloth masks that cover the nose and mouth and observe physical distancing. Together, we can contain the spread of this pandemic by adhering to the Covid-19 protocols and avoid attending the so-called ‘superspreader’ events.”

TimesLIVE

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the French Presidency said on Thursday.
News
1 day ago

Eastern Cape health MEC tests positive for Covid-19

Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba has tested positive for Covid-19.
News
4 days ago

Eswatini’s prime minister, who tested positive for COVID-19, dies

Eswatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini, who tested positive for Covid-19 four weeks ago, has died at age 52 after being hospitalised in South ...
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X