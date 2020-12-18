South Africa

24,000 have now died from Covid-19 in SA, with 9,100 new cases in 24 hours

More than 6 million tests have been conducted

By TimesLIVE - 18 December 2020 - 06:29
SA has now conducted more than 6 million Covid-19 tests, with 892,813 of them coming back positive. File picture.
SA has now conducted more than 6 million Covid-19 tests, with 892,813 of them coming back positive. File picture.
Image: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

SA has now conducted more than 6 million Covid-19 tests, with 892,813 of them coming back positive.

Of those confirmed infections, 9,126 were in the past 24 hours — and these from 42,452 tests at a positivity rate of 21.45%.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that there were also 184 new Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 24,011.

Of the newly recorded deaths, 103 were in the Eastern Cape, 58 in the Western Cape, 11 in Gauteng, eight in KwaZulu-Natal and four in the Free State.

To date, 780,313 recoveries have been recorded.

TimesLIVE

KZN municipality closes office after Covid-19 outbreak

The office of the Richmond local municipality in KwaZulu-Natal closed on Thursday after an outbreak of Covid-19 which has claimed the life of one ...
News
21 hours ago

Motshekga salutes teachers who succumbed to Covid-19

The country has lost 1,493 teachers this year, some of them as a result of Covid-19, minister of basic education Angie Motshekga announced on ...
News
20 hours ago

Drugmakers should cut COVID-19 vaccine prices for Africa - Africa CDC

Pharmaceutical companies should sell COVID-19 vaccines to African countries at discounted rates and allow them to be produced locally to potentially ...
News
16 hours ago

KZN municipality closes office after Covid-19 outbreak

The office of the Richmond local municipality in KwaZulu-Natal closed on Thursday after an outbreak of Covid-19 which has claimed the life of one ...
News
21 hours ago

Motshekga salutes teachers who succumbed to Covid-19

The country has lost 1,493 teachers this year, some of them as a result of Covid-19, minister of basic education Angie Motshekga announced on ...
News
20 hours ago

Drugmakers should cut COVID-19 vaccine prices for Africa - Africa CDC

Pharmaceutical companies should sell COVID-19 vaccines to African countries at discounted rates and allow them to be produced locally to potentially ...
News
16 hours ago

KZN municipality closes office after Covid-19 outbreak

The office of the Richmond local municipality in KwaZulu-Natal closed on Thursday after an outbreak of Covid-19 which has claimed the life of one ...
News
21 hours ago

Motshekga salutes teachers who succumbed to Covid-19

The country has lost 1,493 teachers this year, some of them as a result of Covid-19, minister of basic education Angie Motshekga announced on ...
News
20 hours ago

Drugmakers should cut COVID-19 vaccine prices for Africa - Africa CDC

Pharmaceutical companies should sell COVID-19 vaccines to African countries at discounted rates and allow them to be produced locally to potentially ...
News
16 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X