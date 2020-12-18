24,000 have now died from Covid-19 in SA, with 9,100 new cases in 24 hours

Of those confirmed infections, 9,126 were in the past 24 hours — and these from 42,452 tests at a positivity rate of 21.45%.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that there were also 184 new Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 24,011.

Of the newly recorded deaths, 103 were in the Eastern Cape, 58 in the Western Cape, 11 in Gauteng, eight in KwaZulu-Natal and four in the Free State.

To date, 780,313 recoveries have been recorded.

TimesLIVE