California hospitals overrun even as vaccine is rolled out

California's struggle opens a window onto the coronavirus' deadly rampage across the United States, even as vaccines provide hope that the pandemic may soon end.

The United States leads the world in new coronavirus cases, reporting a record 239,903 new cases on Thursday, Reuters data shows. The U.S. death toll surpassed 311,000, and U.S. hospitalizations have set records on each of the past 20 days, approaching 114,000 on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally.

In California, the total number of cases rose to nearly 1.8 million, with more than 22,000 deaths.

One vaccine, made by the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer , has already been distributed to U.S. states and inoculations have begun. Rollout of a second, by Moderna Inc is expected as early as this weekend. The Moderna vaccine was approved for use in the pandemic by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday.

But it will be months before the impact of the new vaccines will slow the progress of the pandemic. New cases are still rising in more than a dozen U.S. states.

In California, hospitals are strained, with some serving the sick in tents set up outside in chilly weather, and people awaiting care in hallways. Intensive care units were completely full in densely populated Southern California, which includes Los Angeles, as well as in agricultural hub San Joaquin Valley, the state said.

Nearly all of the state is under emergency stay-at-home orders, after the San Francisco Bay Area ran low on intensive care beds on Friday and was added to a shutdown list that already included Southern California, the San Joaquin Valley and the Sacramento region.

"We expect to have more dead bodies than we have spaces for them," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told a briefing on Thursday.