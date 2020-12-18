South Africa

Generosity kept the wolves at bay

Spirit of ubuntu helped poor cope with Covid-19 hardships

By Promise Marupeng and Tankiso Makhetha - 18 December 2020 - 07:30

During Covid-19 people in communities across the country have relied on one another for support, food and safety to fight the pandemic and survive.

Sechele Kwela and his family from Springs in Ekurhuleni turned his tavern into a feeding house for the needy, elderly and people who lost their jobs...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X