Generosity kept the wolves at bay
Spirit of ubuntu helped poor cope with Covid-19 hardships
During Covid-19 people in communities across the country have relied on one another for support, food and safety to fight the pandemic and survive.
Sechele Kwela and his family from Springs in Ekurhuleni turned his tavern into a feeding house for the needy, elderly and people who lost their jobs...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.