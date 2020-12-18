CSA confirms Covid-19 results of two Proteas players have returned positive

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed that results of two unnamed members of the Proteas team have returned positive for Covid-19.

This comes after the scheduled first round of testing ahead of the team’s entry into the Bio-Secure Environment for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka which starts on Boxing Day in Centurion.

These tests‚ which form part of the CSA Covid-19 protocols for the tour‚ took place on Wednesday and Thursday.

The two players will no longer form part of the Test team and will observe the Covid-19 protocols which includes isolating with immediate effect and CSA’s medical team will monitor them to ensure their health and well-being.

CSA also confirmed that no other players in the current squad were deemed close contacts after contact tracing procedures were conducted and the Proteas assemble in Pretoria on Saturday to begin preparations for the tour.