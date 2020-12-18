Sunday trade in wine at registered wineries and wine farms allowed: MEC

Wine tasting and sales at wineries and wine farms will be permitted on Sundays under amended Covid-19 regulations, says Western Cape agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer.

The government on Thursday amended the regulation posted on Tuesday which limited wine tastings and sale of wine for off-site consumption from Mondays to Saturdays.

“This new amendment removes the limitation, which would have been detrimental to the wine tourism and agro-processing economy which employs thousands of people in the Western Cape,” said Meyer.

He said the provincial government had made a R12m grant available for the establishment of the Wine Industry Tourism Worker Support Stipend.

The stipend enables support for 1,333 wine tourism workers for three consecutive months — the peak tourism months of December 2020 and January and February 2021 — to mitigate projected job losses.