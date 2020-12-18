Your kids can contact Santa Claus

Places where families can have fun during festive season

While Christmas will certainly look different this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, that does not necessarily mean you cannot celebrate it with those you love, especially the little ones.



For those who are not going away for the holidays, there are many places where families with kids can have fun during the festive season. But the festive season this year comes at a time where big gatherings are not allowed due to the second wave of Covid-19 infections which is wreaking havoc in SA...