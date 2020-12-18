Your kids can contact Santa Claus
Places where families can have fun during festive season
While Christmas will certainly look different this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, that does not necessarily mean you cannot celebrate it with those you love, especially the little ones.
For those who are not going away for the holidays, there are many places where families with kids can have fun during the festive season. But the festive season this year comes at a time where big gatherings are not allowed due to the second wave of Covid-19 infections which is wreaking havoc in SA...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.