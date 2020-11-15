Solly Msimanga cries 'freedom' after being elected Gauteng DA leader

Former Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga has been elected as the new leader of the DA in Gauteng.

Msimanga beat DA MP James Lorimer by getting 75% of the vote at the party's virtual elective conference on Saturday.

He previously held the role on an interim basis after the abrupt resignation of former leader John Moodey, who has since joined Herman Mashaba's ActionSA.

A member of the Gauteng provincial legislature, Fred Nel, was chosen as provincial chair. He replaces Mike Moriarty, who left his position to contest for the DA federal council chair but was defeated by Helen Zille.

Addressing the provincial congress after his win, Msimanga said freedom was not yet a reality for many South Africans.

“Yes we have the right to vote, we have freedom of speech, we have freedom of association, but what does that mean when we still have millions of our people living in conditions of squalor? When half of the youth cannot find meaningful employment?” he said.