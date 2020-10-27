Botha deliberately selective in driving particular narrative

Sexual harassment claim completely without foundation

Mbuyiselo Botha is an accomplished gender activist whose great work in the field spanning many years speaks volumes. He is the epitome of a contemporary male activist who shuns chauvinism, misogyny and gender-based violence (GBV), and a role model I look up to whose work all men should strive to emulate.



It is always difficult to comprehend and accept when you hear disappointing news about the alleged misdeeds of a person you hold in high esteem. The immediate reaction is that of a denial and shock. ..