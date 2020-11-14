Last-gasp goal earns Saudia Arabia victory against Notoane's SA U-23s

Ramzi Holan scored in injury time to earn Saudi Arabia’s Under-23s a last-gasp win over their South African counterparts Saturday night’s action-packed friendly in Jeddah.

Three goals were scored in the final three minutes of regulation time, and further three minutes of added time, in a game that came to a thrilling conclusion at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

Earlier, the first half had also drawn to an exciting conclusion, in the first of two friendlies between the two countries, the next to be played on Tuesday.

The matches are serving as part of David Notoane’s Olympic team’s preparations fior next year’s postponed Games in Tokyo.

Orlando Pirates forward Zakhele Lepasa produced a sweet finish, following a brilliant delivery from Fagrie Lakay, to give the South Africans a 42nd-minute lead. Ayman Alkhulaif scored the Saudis’ equaliser on the stroke of half time.

Minutes into the second half Saudi Arabia had a penalty awarded to them, but Khalifa Aldawsari’s effpoort was denied by SA goalkeeper Sifiso Mulungwana

In the 87th minute Saudi Arabia were awarded a second , which was converted by Nasser Oloran to make it 2-1 to the hosts.

Within a minute Fagrie Lakay made it 2-2 with a superb finish from a tight angle. But Holan’s strike in added time made it 3-2 to the home team.