Randall Williams aims to uplift Tshwane

DA Tshwane mayoral candidate Randall Williams says he was taken by surprise when his party nominated him to succeed outgoing mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.

Williams, a former MMC for economic development, believes he can help restore the battered image of the DA in Tshwane.

He told Sowetan that he was ready to convince the capital city residents to give the party another chance in next year's local government polls.

Mokgalapa is set to hand over the mayoral chain on Thursday after he resigned following the leaking of an audio clip in discussion with his former MMC for roads and transport Sheila Senkubuge.

The city's council will on Thursday officially accept Mokgalapa's resignation and elect a new mayor.

Should Williams get elected as mayor, he will have just over a year to convince Tshwane residents to return the DA to power next year.

"I don't have a long time if I should become a mayor. I only have about a year and five months to the next elections, so what I need to do is to make a huge difference in a very short period of time.