Street lights and illegal power connections under scrutiny

Tshwane restarts war room to crank up service delivery

New Tshwane mayor Randall Williams has set up a service delivery war room to accelerate the delivery and monitoring of municipal services in the capital.



Williams, who enters his second week as the capital’s mayor, said he was “re-initiating” the war room in an effort to provide a crucial mechanism in which departments would account for their operational performance relating to core service delivery...