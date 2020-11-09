Street lights and illegal power connections under scrutiny
Tshwane restarts war room to crank up service delivery
New Tshwane mayor Randall Williams has set up a service delivery war room to accelerate the delivery and monitoring of municipal services in the capital.
Williams, who enters his second week as the capital’s mayor, said he was “re-initiating” the war room in an effort to provide a crucial mechanism in which departments would account for their operational performance relating to core service delivery...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.