No bail for pastor Timothy Omotoso

By Staff reporter - 04 November 2020 - 11:33
Rape and human trafficking accused pastor Timothy Omotoso on Wednesday lost his bid for bail.

The Port Elizabeth high court said no exceptional circumstances had been placed before the court to allow the granting of bail.

It was the third time Omotoso, 62, had applied for bail  since his April 2017 arrest.

Omotoso and his co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, face 63 main and 34 alternative charges ranging from rape and sexual assault to human trafficking and racketeering.

