Trafficking accused Timothy Omotoso wants inquest to probe trial delays

Rape and human trafficking accused pastor Timothy Omotoso was back in court on Tuesday — this time to apply for bail and to bring two other applications.

Omotoso, 62, who has been in custody since his April 2017 arrest, is applying for an inquest to be instituted to establish why his trial has been so delayed since starting two years ago.

He also wants the Port Elizabeth high court to dismiss the testimony of two state witnesses, Andisiwe Diko and Lerato Msibi, who testified before judge Irma Schoeman when the trial restarted.

The trial restarted in July 2019 after the recusal of the previous presiding officer, judge Mandela Makaula, over a perceived conflict of interest.

The matter was postponed until 2pm.

