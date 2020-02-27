Omotoso's rape trial hits another snag

Three days into the long-awaited reopened trial of alleged sex-pest pastor Timothy Omotoso, the case hit another snag with a postponement yesterday, this time to allow the defence to consult with a state witness.

After the state's first witness, Andisiwe Dike, 30, finished giving her evidence in chief on Tuesday, Omotoso's defence counsel, Peter Daubermann, began his cross-examination. But proceedings were stalled when it emerged that there were glaring discrepancies in a statement Dike had given a police officer in January 2018.

The much-delayed trial had to reopen on Monday after the previous judge, Mandela Makaula, recused himself early last year after it emerged that his wife owned a guest house where state witnesses were staying.

Dike did not deny that there were inaccuracies in the statement, saying there were allegations in the statement that she had not made.

These included that Omotoso had had penetrative sex with her - which she said did not happen - and that he had ejaculated inside her, which she also denied.