Alleged Omotoso victim Andisiwe Dike admits to inaccuracies in statement

Discrepancies in the statement that state witness Andisiwe Dike gave to police after she left the mission house of Timothy Omotoso were highlighted in the Port Elizabeth high court on Wednesday.

During the third day of the trial, 30-year-old Dike, under cross-examination from Omotoso’s defence attorney Peter Daubermann, admitted there were glaring inaccuracies in the statement she gave to police in January 2018, reported HeraldLIVE.

Dike disputed that she was approached by Omotoso’s co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, after a church crusade and that Omotoso had penetrative sex with her.

This was after Dike graphically detailed how Omotoso allegedly sexually assaulted her days after she arrived at the Durban mission house in May 2016.