Omotoso case delayed again: new state prosecutor assigned

The trial of human trafficking and rape accused pastor Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused has been hit with yet another blow after it was announced on Monday that a new state prosecutor has been appointed in the case.

On Monday, state prosecutor Ishmet Cerfontein told Port Elizabeth high court judge Irma Schoeman that her former co-prosecutor, Nceba Ntelwa, was no longer available to represent the state in the case.

It was unclear why Ntelwa will no longer be part of the prosecution team but Cerfontein told the court that another colleague had been appointed to take his place.

This follows days of legal squabbles last week between the state and defence attorney for Omotoso, Peter Daubermann, ending with both parties bringing separate applications.

At the start of the trial in February, Omotoso and his co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, pleaded not guilty to 63 main and 34 alternative charges ranging from rape to sexual assault, human trafficking and racketeering.

After the testimony of two state witnesses, Andisiwe Dike and Lerato Msibi, both 30, Daubermann brought an application to have most of their evidence struck from the record or ruled inadmissible.

Daubermann accused the state of conducting an unfair trial in that evidence which came to light during court proceedings was not furnished to the defence in the form of the indictment before court, and in further particulars which the state handed over after a request from the defence to do so.