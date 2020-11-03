Accused stand or fall on facts
It has become a trend for congregants to pack court galleries to support pastors whenever they are accused of wrongdoing. They descend on the premises, placards in hand, declaring their full support for their “spiritual leaders”.
As Enlightened Christian Gathering pastor Shepherd Bushiri, his wife Mary and a church member appeared in the Pretoria magistrate's court yesterday for a bail application, scores of his supporters were outside praying for them to be released on bail...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.