Africa

Eleven Cameroonian teachers kidnapped in region ravaged by insurgency

By Reuters - 04 November 2020 - 11:22
The 11 teachers were kidnapped from two schools in western Cameroon, where separatist insurgents are battling government forces, the church that runs the schools said.
The 11 teachers were kidnapped from two schools in western Cameroon, where separatist insurgents are battling government forces, the church that runs the schools said.
Image: 123rf.com/Tinnakorn Jorruang

Unidentified men kidnapped 11 teachers on Tuesday from two schools in western Cameroon, where separatist insurgents are battling government forces, the church that runs the schools said.

The attacks in the town of Kumbo came 10 days after gunmen stormed a school in another western town, killing at least seven children. No one has claimed responsibility for either of the raids.

"They carted away a total of 11 teachers and dispersed the children to go home unhurt," the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon said in a statement about Tuesday's kidnapping.

More than 3,000 people have died since 2017 in the conflict between the Cameroonian government and English-speaking separatists who want to break away from the primarily French-speaking state.

Human rights groups say both sides have committed widespread atrocities, with the separatists often targeting schools that fail to comply with their demands to close.

Fake coastguards and taxi cabs fuel Libya's migrant trade

"I was heavily pregnant - that's why I wasn't raped. And it's all done in front of others."
News
2 years ago

Kidnapping for ransom is surging in Africa

Nine countries in Africa have been flagged as having a “severe” or “high” threat of kidnapping for ransom. Global risk and crisis management ...
News
4 years ago

Kidnapped women 'used by Boko Haram on front line'

Boko Haram has used kidnapped young women and girls on the front lines of its insurgency, according to a new report published on Monday, after a ...
News
6 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members
Bushiri bail bid postponed while supporters flock to court in Pretoria
X