Just over 1,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA in past 24 hours

21 October 2020
SA's health ministry confirmed 1,050 we cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.
There were 1,050 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the past 24 hours.

The health ministry said on Tuesday that this meant there were now 706,304 confirmed cases across the country.

There were also an additional 164 Covid-19 related deaths recorded since the release of the statistics on Monday night, taking the national death toll to 18,656.

The ministry said there were now 639,568 recorded recoveries from the illness, which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

The figures are based on 4,581,346 tests to date, with 15,366 in the past 24-hour period.

