Alex's Covid heroes get thumbs up from SANDF

A group of Alexandra residents who risked their lives by ensuring that locals adhered to lockdown regulations in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic have been recognised for their hard work.

The group, known as 30 Strong Voices of Alex, which volunteered to spread the message about the Coronavirus by visiting homes and encouraging people to observe lockdown rules, received certificates of recognition from the South African Defence Force (SANDF) at the Diepkloof military base in Soweto on Friday.

The certificates were presented to the team by the interprovincial command general, Brig Renier Johannes Coetzee.

According to group leader Simon Sekhitla, their work started on the first Monday after the lockdown was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in March.

“A lot of people in Alexandra failed to adhere to lockdown regulations, which was a risk to their lives. We went to the police station to ask for permission to educate the community about Covid-19. We were very lucky because we did not only get the police support but they gave us a bakkie with a PA system. So we were able to drive around the streets of Alexandra making sure that people adhered to Covid-19 regulations by making sure they observed social distance, they wore their masks and they stayed indoors,” said Sekhitla.