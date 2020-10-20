More than 30 Fort Hare students test positive for Covid-19, while 900 await results

More than 30 students and two staff members at University of Fort Hare (UFH) have tested positive for Covid-19, while 900 others are awaiting their test results.

According to a statement issued by the Eastern Cape department of health, the outbreak could be linked to a party that was held earlier this month, which most students attended.

"30 students tested positive amid allegations of non-compliance to Alert Level 1 Regulations where masks were not worn, social distancing not observed, non- washing and non -sanitizing of hands was not done at the tavern in Quigney, East London on 3rd October 2020. This non-compliance was also evident on the 10th of October 2020 where the “10-10-2020 Bash” was held in Quigney," the statement read.

Some of the students who attended the event at the tavern admitted that Covid-19 protocols were not adhered to.

"Patrons who were at the tavern were allegedly more than 300 in number, some had allegedly been drinking from one bottle and dancing close to one another."

The department has launched a tracing and testing campaign.

UFH spokesperson Tandi Mapukatha said on Saturday there were 422 students who were tested and another 503 tests were done on Monday.

UFH Denosa Student Movement chairperson Nkos’odumo Ngcayi said the movement was concerned about the safety of student nurses doing practical’s as 30 student nurses tested positive.

“The movement received complaints from student nurses who at their clinical practical’s are given one mask each to wear for the whole week and are transported in fully packed University bus to and from clinical practical’s. We note with concern the statement from EC Heath which alleges that the student attended a party in East London,” he said.

The institution said the tests are still continuing and as a result the National Health Laboratory services had provided the university with a mobile testing facility.

“The process of testing and contact tracing is underway and the East London campus has been declared a site under surveillance. The Eastern Cape department of health started a risk assessment on our residences in East London where some students have tested positive and the Alice campus isolation facility was visited by an Environmental officer from Buffalo City Municipality as well as Covid-19 manager from Raymond Mhlaba sub-district,” Mapukatha said.