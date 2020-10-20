Happy's dumplings selling like hot cakes

Happy Makhalemele and her family almost lost everything they had during the Covid-19 lockdown, but her ingenuity to get her popular steamed bread into leading retailer Spar was a game changer. This did not only save her business but catapulted it into mainstream expansion.



The 43-year-old now distributes her product, Happy's Premium Dumplings, to three Spar stores and a Jay Jay butchery in Johannesburg. ..