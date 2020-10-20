Making most of Covid-19: ICU built at military hospital in five weeks

Defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said Covid-19 presented itself as an opportunity for the 1 Military Hospital in Pretoria, which now has a fully equipped ICU ward.

The department of public service & administration (DPSA) handed over the seventh-floor ward at the hospital to Mapisa-Nqakula on Monday, after it underwent renovations to convert it to a Covid-19 high-care ward as part of a legacy project.

The ward has undergone major renovations, with 78 ICU beds equipped with ventilators. There are single rooms and four-bed rooms in the ward, which are equipped to deal with Covid and other patients.

Mapisa-Nqakula said the project was completed within five weeks.

“I am completely overwhelmed by joy and happiness because this is a project that has been going on for many years. So when Covid came and during the lockdown, we took a conscious decision that out of the Covid crisis we will create an opportunity — and we identified that opportunity as the renovation of the seventh floor,” she said.