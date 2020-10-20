SIU guns for Correctional Services over Covid PPE tenders

The CFO of the department of correctional services, Nick Ligege, is being investigated by the SIU for allegedly awarding PPE tenders worth more than R50m to 23 companies linked “to (his) friends and family members”.

This was revealed in parliament on Tuesday by the SIU head advocate Andy Mothibi and his team during a meeting with the legislature's public accounts committee (Scopa).

Mothibi and his team told MPs that they had received the allegations against Ligege in August and immediately commenced with the investigation against him.

Ligege could not be reached for comment at the time of publication and his reaction will be included in this article once received.

The SIU, along with other law enforcement agencies such as the Hawks, the National Prosecuting Authority and the Financial Intelligence Centre, were briefing Scopa on the progress they were making in the battle against Covid-19 corruption.

The head of the Hawks, Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya, reported that they would be a making a Covid-19 corruption-related arrest on Thursday.

Mothibi also told MPs that the SIU had approached the Special Tribunal to declare the R139m PPE contract between Ledla, Royal Bhaca and the Gauteng health department invalid.

The matter relates to the awarding of a PPE contract to companies owned by Thandisizwe Diko, who is married to suspended presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko, by the department of health at a time when it was under the leadership of former MEC Bandile Masuku. The Dikos and the Masukus are family friends and Masuku has since been fired from his job after the SIU made several findings against him.

Mothibi said the FIC has also frozen 39 bank accounts linked to Ledla and Royal Bhaca.