If health minister can get Covid-19, we must continue to take precautions
We are not out of the pandemic yet
South Africa's Covid-19 infections figures stood at just over 700,000 yesterday, with health minister Zweli Mkhize and his wife, May, being the latest high-profile people to contract the virus since he announced the sad news on Sunday.
Mkhize is quarantining at home while May has been hospitalised...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.