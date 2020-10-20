If health minister can get Covid-19, we must continue to take precautions

We are not out of the pandemic yet

South Africa's Covid-19 infections figures stood at just over 700,000 yesterday, with health minister Zweli Mkhize and his wife, May, being the latest high-profile people to contract the virus since he announced the sad news on Sunday.



Mkhize is quarantining at home while May has been hospitalised...