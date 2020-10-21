This easy trick will help keep your avocados longer

As much as I enjoy spring, there is always one downside to it: it signals the end of avocado season. And while I love these green, creamy fruits I can’t justify paying the exorbitant prices charged once they go out of season and need to be imported.

A little trick I’ve recently started using to keep my avos for longer is to simply freeze them. They might not be as firm once they’ve defrosted but they’re better than having no avos!

HOW TO FREEZE YOUR AVOS

Instead of freezing whole avocados, it works better if you cut, or even mash, them. I peeled, removed the pit and sliced mine, placed them on a tray with baking paper in the freezer and as soon as they froze I transferred them to a glass container. Just make sure the container you use seals properly to avoid freezer burn.