True to his word, Mothibi takes Sanlam Marathon

He said he would win it, and Mzansi's prominent marathoner Edward Mothibi has done it again. The talented father of three won the Sanlam Cape Town virtual Marathon in style yesterday.

The historic 42.2km marathon took place virtually in three cities – Potchefstroom, Cape Town and Pretoria, with big-name athletes gracing the occasion.

Mothibi, who missed out on defending his Comrades Marathon title due to the Covid-19 pandemic, more than made up for that disappointment when he won the World Athletics Gold Label status event.

The 34-year-old clerk at Impala Mines in Rustenburg ran the Potchefstroom leg at the local North West University campus. The Nedbank Running Club member was targeting a sub 2:20, but he stopped the clock at 2:16:48 to finish ahead of three-time Comrades winner Bongmusa Mthembu, who won the Cape Town leg in 2:17: 32.

Ann Bothma of ATC Multisport running club was the surprise package in the women’s category. She took the Mother City race in 2:33:36 to record a new personal best.

Officials announced the winners after altitude adjustments were made to level the playing field among the elite invitation squads’ respective results from Cape Town, Potchefstroom, and Pretoria.