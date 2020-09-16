Questions remain on Zim plane
The decision by the ANC to pay all expenses incurred by the government when the party's delegation used an SANDF aircraft to fly to Zimbabwe recently is a positive move.
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule in a statement issued yesterday acknowledged that the trip had happened in an “unusual manner”...
