South Africa

South African defence minister's pay docked over use of military plane

By Reuters - 27 September 2020 - 09:16
Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.
Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.
Image: VELI NHLAPO

South Africa's president has reprimanded defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and docked her pay for three months for taking a delegation to Zimbabwe on an air force plane, his office said.

The opposition Democratic Alliance had accused Mapisa-Nqakula of misusing state resources by letting the group from the ruling African National Congress (ANC) travel with her to Harare in September.

The presidency said late on Saturday Mapisa-Nqakula had been on an official trip. But her decision to let the delegation - who were travelling to Zimbabwe on unrelated business - join her on the flight had been an "error of judgement".

It said President Cyril Ramaphosa had told Mapisa-Nqakula in a letter that this was not in keeping with her responsibilities as a cabinet minister. The minister had been given a formal reprimand, a "salary sacrifice" had been imposed on her for three months from November 1 and she would have to make sure the ANC reimbursed the state for the costs of the flight, the presidency added.

A defence ministry spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the minister. Mapisa-Nqakula herself did not immediately respond to a message sent on LinkedIn.

Ramaphosa has pledged to clean up the ANC's reputation after a decade of scandals under his predecessor Jacob Zuma. 

ANC liable for at least R260k for trip on air force jet to Zimbabwe: DA

The DA says the ANC is liable for about R260,000 of the costs incurred when its senior members used an air force jet to travel to Zimbabwe
News
4 days ago

DA wants to 'force' Ramaphosa to release report on ANC flight to Zim

The DA will submit a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) application to force President Cyril Ramaphosa to release a report on the ...
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on SA's children
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
X