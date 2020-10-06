Rock thrown at Durban driver in attempted carjacking, injuring his eyes

A rock was thrown at a motorist driving on South Coast Road in Durban early on Sunday morning.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the incident took place shortly after midnight.

“The complainant alleged that on October 4 at 00.30am, he was driving along South Coast Road when an unknown male threw a rock at his vehicle. The complainant managed to drive to a nearby garage for assistance,” she said.

“A case of attempted carjacking was opened at Umbilo police station for investigation.”

The man's daughter posted photographs of her father's bloodied face on Facebook later on Sunday. She said he had received a work call-out when someone threw a rock at his car near Southway Mall.