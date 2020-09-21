DA wants to 'force' Ramaphosa to release report on ANC flight to Zim

The DA says it will submit a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) application to force President Cyril Ramaphosa to release a report on the circumstances leading to defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula sharing a flight to Zimbabwe with an ANC delegation.

DA shadow defence minister Kobus Marais said the report was gathering dust on Ramaphosa’s desk and “must be made public”.

“We cannot allow a situation where a report, potentially detailing a flagrant abuse of scarce state resources, is viewed and decided upon by President Ramaphosa alone, whose track record in holding his ANC comrades accountable for corruption is depressing,” said Marais.

Ramaphosa directed Mapisa-Nqakula 10 days ago to furnish him, within 48 hours, with a detailed report on the flight.

He has been tight-lipped on the matter since then.