ANC pays R105,000 bill for 'lift' on air force jet to Zimbabwe

The ANC has paid the R105,000 bill received for the controversial lift its party members got with defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula aboard an air force jet to Zimbabwe.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe told eNCA the payment had been processed.

The figure was contained in documents President Cyril Ramaphosa made public on Wednesday, something he said he did in the interests of “transparency”.

The documents Mapisa-Nqakula submitted to Ramaphosa show the trip to Zimbabwe in September, when she offered “to ferry” an ANC delegation to Harare on a party-political mission on the jet, cost the taxpayer R232,000 in total.

The ANC was responsible for settling R105,000 of the bill for the transportation of its seven-member delegation. The balance will be treated as normal costs incurred for flying the defence minister and her support staff to an official meeting.