The ANC has lost its moral compass

Isiqhelo si’yoyisa ingqondo is an isiXhosa expression meaning that “familiarity conquers sense”, and captures the current state of the bungling and scandal-prone ANC.



Adding to its litany of miscalculations, the ANC has gone ahead and shot itself in the foot with a delegation led by secretary-general Ace Magashule hitching a lift on a taxpayer-funded SA Air Force jet to Harare. In a further twist to this intriguing episode, it has emerged that the delegation breached level 2 lockdown regulations which bar international travel...