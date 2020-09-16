The ANC has lost its moral compass
Isiqhelo si’yoyisa ingqondo is an isiXhosa expression meaning that “familiarity conquers sense”, and captures the current state of the bungling and scandal-prone ANC.
Adding to its litany of miscalculations, the ANC has gone ahead and shot itself in the foot with a delegation led by secretary-general Ace Magashule hitching a lift on a taxpayer-funded SA Air Force jet to Harare. In a further twist to this intriguing episode, it has emerged that the delegation breached level 2 lockdown regulations which bar international travel...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.