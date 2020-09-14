South Africa

Mapisa-Nqakula completes report on ANC use of airforce jet

By Penwell Dlamini - 14 September 2020 - 12:04
Defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.
Image: GCIS

Minister of defence and military veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has completed  the report demanded of  her by President Cyril Ramaphosa in regards to the use of a military jet by an ANC delegation to Harare in Zimbabwe last week.

Mapisa-Nqakula’s spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said on Monday morning: “I can confirm one thing, that the report was completed and signed off.”

Dlamini could not confirm if the report has been submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The ANC delegation led by the party's secretary-general Ace Magashule visited Harare last week in an SA Air Force jet and allegedly ignored level 2 lockdown regulations, sparking a public outcry about the apparent abuse of state resources by the governing party despite the president's declared intent to corruption and  misuse of state resources.

The delegation landed back in the country at the Waterkloof airforce  base in Pretoria on Wednesday and a day later, home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi ordered  an investigation into the trip.

Ramaphosa demanded a report about the trip from Mapisa-Nqakula on Friday, giving her 48 hours to submit one.. Both the presidency and Mapisa-Nqakula's office did not respond to Sowetan's requests for comment on the matter.

