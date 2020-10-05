Army finance chief Igshaan Dangor - brother of ANC's Jessie Duarte - dies of Covid-19 complications

Igshaan Dangor, the chief director of finance in the military, died of Covid-19 complications on Sunday morning.

His death comes a month after that of his brother Achmat Dangor, an author and political activist. The pair are siblings of ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte.

Their brother Zane Dangor posted a tribute on Facebook, stating: "Go well Mkhonto. It’s with sadness that we announce that our brother Igshaan Dangor passed away due to Covid-19 complications. Shaan was a soldier of MK and served in the SA National Defence Force. Shaan is mourned by all of us, and especially by his wife Denise and his daughters Charne and Shoneez."