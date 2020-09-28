Slap on wrist for ANC joyride not enough

President Cyril Ramaphosa has admonished defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula over ANC officials' jamboree on a military aircraft to Zimbabwe, but is it enough?



“The president has further sanctioned the minister by imposing a salary sacrifice on the minister’s salary for three months, starting from 1 November 2020. Her salary for the three months should be paid into the Solidarity Fund, which was established to support the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic...