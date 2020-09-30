Public protector clears Ace Magashule of misleading provincial legislature

ANC secretary general and former Free State premier Ace Magashule was on Wednesday exonerated by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane after a complaint by a member of the provincial legislature Roy Jankielsohn.

Jankielsohn alleged that Magashule twice misled the provincial legislature in his written responses to questions from members of the legislature.

The briefing, addressed by Mkhwebane and her deputy, advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, saw the release of 14 reports including one on Magashule and one on UDM leader Bantu Holomisa and the PIC.

Mkhwebane said the first complaint against Magashule related to the involvement of the office of the premier in the funeral arrangements of the late health MEC Fundiswa Ngubentombi, while the second concerned a forensic report in connection with the appointment of Letlaka Communications by the office of the premier.

“My investigation revealed that the former premier did not blatantly mislead the legislature in his reply concerning the involvement of his office in the funeral arrangements as well as the commitment by his office to ensure that the provincial government refunds the municipality. The allegation is unsubstantiated,” Mkhwebane said.

On the second complaint, she found that Magashule did not mislead the provincial legislature by denying any knowledge of a report by JGL Forensic Services as well as the recommendation of the minister of finance.