'No indications that corruption is slowing down,' quips frustrated Zondo

State capture commission chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo is “frustrated and concerned” after testimonies from witnesses about how public funds meant for service delivery to the poor are being looted by politicians and their friends.

Zondo made the remarks on Wednesday before the adjournment of the hearing. It followed three days of evidence relating to a R1bn housing project in the Free State — a project littered with allegations of illegalities, and of payments being made for no work done.

Since Monday, Zondo heard from three witnesses about how more than R500m was paid out to suppliers and contractors by the Free State provincial government, under then premier Ace Magashule, without any complete low-cost housing on site.

The judge recalled evidence led at the commission previously about the same province during the state capture years, namely the asbestos eradication project and the as Vrede dairy farm.

What was particularly “concerning” to Zondo was that in all three projects — with a combined worth of R2bn — the intended beneficiaries were denied the services they so needed, while business people and politicians smiled all the way to the bank.