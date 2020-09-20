ANC factionalism fueling corruption, says Zamani Saul

Between the toothless integrity commission and factionalism, the ANC, in its current state, is incapable of renewing itself and successfully dealing with corruption, according to the party's Northern Cape provincial chairperson Zamani Saul on Sunday.

The party, currently engulfed in a storm of tender scandal related to the Covid-19 personal protective equipment, is too divided and “colonised by factionalism” to deal with corruption.

Saul, who is also Northern Cape premier, said factionalism fuelled corruption as it relies on stolen money to thrive.

“There is no divided organisation that can fight corruption successfully. With the state of the organisation now, deeply factionalised, squabbling party, there is no likelihood that we can successfully fight corruption because corruption and factionalism, those are twins,” Saul said.

“Factional politics are money politics, that’s what lines factionalism and this money, is money that gets stolen from the state in order to sustain and fuel factional politics from within the party.”

Saul was speaking during a virtual political dialogue by the ANC Gaby Shapiro Branch which looked at the state of the organisation and actions needed for renewal.