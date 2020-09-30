Crop swap: Thousands of edible plants could feed us on a hotter planet

The drought-hardy African morama bean, which tastes like cashew nuts when roasted, and the artichoke-flavoured buds of the Middle East's thorny akkoub plant may be foods of the future.

They are among two of the more than 7,000 edible plants that could thrive in a hotter world, nourishing millions of people, said a new report from Britain's Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, coinciding with a U.N. meeting on reversing biodiversity loss.

An international team of researchers warned that more than half of the global population relies on just three crops - rice, maize and wheat - as staple foods, making diets highly vulnerable to the impacts of global warming.

"Climate change is threatening to unleash weather conditions, pests and diseases that our current crops will struggle to cope with," the report said.

"If humanity is to thrive in future, we need to make our food production systems more diverse, resilient and environmentally sustainable."

A collaboration among 210 scientists from 42 countries, the report on the state of the world's plants and fungi identified their potential for medicine, food and fuel.

But it warned that nearly 40% of all plants face extinction due to factors such as land clearing, over-harvesting of wild species and changing weather patterns.

Tiziana Ulian, lead author of the food chapter and a senior scientist at Kew, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation humanity faces "a double challenge".