Ace Magashule defends comments on wrongdoers staying put until charged

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule defended his "damaging" comments that party members facing serious allegations of wrongdoing should not step aside until they are criminally charged when he appeared before the integrity commission.



Magashule was hauled before the commission to explain comments he made during an interview with the Newzroom Afrika in July. During his meeting with the commission on Tuesday last week, Magashule was told that his comments were “damaging”, especially given his position in the party...