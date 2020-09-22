Pressure from Magashule made me quit, says former Free State housing head

Former Free State human settlements head of department Mpho Mokoena, who lasted just two years in the job, says it was then premier Ace Magashule who pushed him out.

Mokoena was testifying at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday about a controversial R1bn low-cost housing project in the 2010/11 financial year.

When Mokoena left his position in December 2011, he had served little more than two years of his five-year tenure.

He claimed Magashule had been applying undue pressure on him to do things that did not make financial sense.

Mokoena alleged that Magashule was going around the province promising people “honey and milk” without considering the budget at the government's disposal. He said Magashule did this through his notorious “Operation Hlasela” while he was premier.